Dairon Blanco -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on August 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .246 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.

Blanco has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Blanco has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .286 AVG .200 .324 OBP .273 .486 SLG .367 5 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 11/2 K/BB 6/1 5 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings