The New York Mets (50-56) will look to Francisco Alvarez, on a two-game homer streak, against the Kansas City Royals (33-75) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Kauffman Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Kodai Senga (7-5) for the Mets and Cole Ragans for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (7-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (7-5) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.17 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .200.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Senga has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.