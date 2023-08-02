The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Royals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 97 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 410 (3.8 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.419 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send out Cole Ragans for his first start of the season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 25-year-old left-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins W 8-5 Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins W 10-7 Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets - Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets - Home Brady Singer Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Phillies - Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies - Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello

