The Kansas City Royals and Matt Duffy, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .273 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Duffy has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in one of 52 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 of 52 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .319 AVG .220 .385 OBP .258 .391 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 11/5 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

