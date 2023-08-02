Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .364 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.300), slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (113) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 58th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .417 with two homers.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this season (68 of 106), with multiple hits 32 times (30.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (16.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 36 games this season (34.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45.3% of his games this season (48 of 106), with two or more runs seven times (6.6%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.276
|AVG
|.248
|.310
|OBP
|.289
|.512
|SLG
|.416
|24
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|7
|40
|RBI
|21
|43/11
|K/BB
|50/11
|11
|SB
|18
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
