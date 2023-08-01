MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .217.
- Melendez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 62 of 99 games this season (62.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (15.2%).
- He has homered in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (22.2%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.1%).
- He has scored in 32 of 99 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.212
|AVG
|.222
|.290
|OBP
|.295
|.352
|SLG
|.351
|15
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|15
|58/22
|K/BB
|60/15
|2
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Quintana (0-2) takes the mound for the Mets to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
