Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Kyle Isbel (batting .351 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .230 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 28 of 51 games this year (54.9%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (19.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 51), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (27.5%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), with two or more runs five times (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.233
|AVG
|.227
|.258
|OBP
|.269
|.384
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|5
|14/2
|K/BB
|21/5
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Mets rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (0-2) gets the start for the Mets, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.