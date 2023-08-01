Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .254 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.
- In 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 21 games this season.
- Blanco has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (14.3%), including one multi-run game.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|.303
|AVG
|.200
|.343
|OBP
|.273
|.515
|SLG
|.367
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|11/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|4
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (0-2) takes the mound for the Mets to make his third start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
