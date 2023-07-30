Ryan Yarbrough will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 96 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 27th in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 401 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The Royals rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.427 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Yarbrough (3-5) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Yarbrough has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians L 5-1 Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins W 8-5 Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins W 10-7 Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins - Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets - Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets - Home Alec Marsh Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets - Home Brady Singer Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Phillies - Away Jordan Lyles Cristopher Sanchez 8/5/2023 Phillies - Away Ryan Yarbrough Taijuan Walker

