Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (54-52) and the Kansas City Royals (31-75) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (2-5) for the Twins and Ryan Yarbrough (3-5) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been victorious in 28, or 30.1%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 12 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (401 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

