MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Twins Player Props
|Royals vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Twins
|Royals vs Twins Odds
|Royals vs Twins Prediction
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .217 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Melendez has recorded a hit in 61 of 98 games this season (62.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (15.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (8.2%), leaving the park in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.4% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (32.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.212
|AVG
|.222
|.291
|OBP
|.295
|.354
|SLG
|.351
|15
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|15
|56/22
|K/BB
|60/15
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 4.62 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.