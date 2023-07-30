The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Twins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 14 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .272.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 47 of 72 games this season (65.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.4%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.6%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 25 games this season (34.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .293 AVG .250 .333 OBP .307 .407 SLG .359 12 XBH 8 1 HR 3 21 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 35/11 8 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings