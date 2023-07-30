Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Twins.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 14 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .272.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 47 of 72 games this season (65.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.6%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 25 games this season (34.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.293
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.307
|.407
|SLG
|.359
|12
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|35/11
|8
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Maeda (2-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 4.62 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
