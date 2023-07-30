The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .230.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in 28 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 14 games this season (27.5%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 26
.233 AVG .227
.258 OBP .269
.384 SLG .398
9 XBH 10
2 HR 2
11 RBI 5
14/2 K/BB 21/5
3 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • The 35-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.