Drew Waters -- batting .222 with two triples, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) against the Twins.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is batting .239 with four doubles, three triples, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Waters has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (23.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Waters has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 23
.293 AVG .185
.363 OBP .221
.488 SLG .259
9 XBH 2
2 HR 2
10 RBI 6
24/5 K/BB 41/4
3 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
