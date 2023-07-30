On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.302), slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (111) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 66 of 104 games this year (63.5%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (16.3%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 35 games this season (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 47 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .279 AVG .248 .314 OBP .289 .519 SLG .416 23 XBH 20 11 HR 7 39 RBI 21 39/11 K/BB 50/11 11 SB 18

Twins Pitching Rankings