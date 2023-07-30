Norway will play the Philippines in the final round of the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 30 at 3:00 AM ET. In their first two games, Norway has picked up one point, and the Philippines three points.

Norway is -948 to win this group-stage match, the Philippines is +1942, and the draw is +796. An over/under of 3 goals (with the over at +117 and the under at -161) has been set for this game.

Bet on the result of Norway vs. Philippines at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Norway vs. Philippines Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Eden Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 3

3 Norway Moneyline: -948

-948 Philippines Moneyline: +1942

Norway vs. Philippines World Cup Betting Insights

The teams average 0.5 goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's total.

These two teams give up a combined 1.5 goals per game, 1.5 fewer than this game's total.

Norway has been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 0-1-1 in those games.

Norway has not played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -948 or shorter.

The Philippines has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 1-0-1 in those games.

The Philippines has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +1942 moneyline set for this game.

Philippines World Cup Stats

Sara Eggesvik has zero goals but does have one assist for the Philippines in Women's World Cup (two games).

In two Women's World Cup matches, Sarina Bolden has tallied one goal.

Take your pick for Norway vs. Philippines on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Norway vs. Philippines Recent Performance

In 2022, Norway went 4-1-5 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -8. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 0-3-3 (-5 goal differential).

Norway picked up a draw on July 25 against Switzerland, 0-0. Norway took two more shots in the contest, nine to seven.

Norway failed to score, with Sophie Roman Haug leading the team in shots with three, against .

In 2022, the Philippines went 0-1-5 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -9. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 2-0-1 (0 goal differential).

On July 25 in its last match, the Philippines matched up with New Zealand and beat them 1-0, despite being outshot 14 to four.

Bolden had the lone goal for the Philippines on one shot.

Norway Roster

Name Age Number Club Cecilie Fiskerstrand 27 1 Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway) Anja Sonstevold 31 2 Inter Milano (Italy) Sara Horte 22 3 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Tuva Hansen 25 4 Bayern Munich (Germany) Guro Bergsvand 29 5 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Maren Mjelde 33 6 Chelsea FC (England) Ingrid Syrstad Engen 25 7 FC Barcelona (Spain) Vilde Boe Risa 28 8 Manchester United WFC (England) Karina Saevik 27 9 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Caroline Graham Hansen 28 10 - Guro Reiten 29 11 Chelsea FC (England) Guro Pettersen 31 12 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Thea Bjelde 23 13 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Ada Hegerberg 28 14 Olympique Lyon (France) Amalie Eikeland 27 15 Reading FC Women (England) Mathilde Harviken 21 16 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Julie Blakstad 21 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Frida Maanum 24 18 Arsenal WFC (England) Marit Bratberg Lund 25 19 SK Brann (Norway) Emilie Haavi 31 20 AS Roma (Italy) Anna Josendal 22 21 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Sophie Roman Haug 24 22 AS Roma (Italy) Aurora Mikalsen 27 23 SK Brann (Norway)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Philippines Roster

Name Age Number Club Olivia Davies McDaniel 25 1 - Malea Cesar - 2 - Jessika Cowart 23 3 - Jaclyn Sawicki 30 4 - Hali Long 28 5 - Tahnai Annis 34 6 - Sarina Bolden 27 7 - Sara Eggesvik 26 8 - Isabella Flanigan 18 9 - Chandler McDaniel 25 10 - Anicka Castaneda 23 11 - Ryley Bugay 27 12 - Angela Beard 25 13 - Meryll Serrano 26 14 - Carleigh Frilles 21 15 - Sofia Harrison 24 16 - Alicia Barker 25 17 - Kaiya Jota 17 18 - Randle Dominique 28 19 - Quinley Quezada 26 20 - Katrina Guillou 29 21 - Kiara Fontanilla 23 22 - Reina Bonta 24 23 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.