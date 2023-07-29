Royals vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 29
The Minnesota Twins (54-51) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Kansas City Royals (30-75) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-12) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.76 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-12, 6.10 ERA)
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles (1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.10, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
- Lyles is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year.
- Lyles will try to continue an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Jordan Lyles vs. Twins
- He meets a Twins offense that ranks 17th in the league with 462 total runs scored while batting .236 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .412 slugging percentage (13th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 139 home runs (eighth in the league).
- Lyles has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Twins this season in 9 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .308 batting average over two appearances.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober
- Ober (6-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 2.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .215.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Bailey Ober vs. Royals
- The Royals are batting .233 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (27th in the league) with 94 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 4-for-21 with a double and an RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season.
