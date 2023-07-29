Byron Buxton and Salvador Perez will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The Twins have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+140). A 10-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 10 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 27 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won 13 of its 52 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 48 of its 105 chances.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-36 14-39 15-29 15-45 21-55 9-19

