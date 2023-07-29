Saturday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Minnesota Twins (54-51) taking on the Kansas City Royals (30-75) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-12) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have come away with 27 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won 10 of 37 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (391 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule