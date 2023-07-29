The Boston Red Sox (56-47) carry a five-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the San Francisco Giants (56-48) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are James Paxton (6-2) for the Red Sox and Ryan Walker (3-0) for the Giants.

Red Sox vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (6-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Walker - SF (3-0, 2.70 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will send Paxton (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the New York Mets.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.46 and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .198 in 12 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Paxton has made nine starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

Walker (3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.

In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.

Walker has yet to notch a quality start so far this season.

Walker has not pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in six starts). He averages 1.4 per outing.

He has had 17 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

