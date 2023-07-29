MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .217 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (60 of 97), with multiple hits 15 times (15.5%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (8.2%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- Melendez has an RBI in 22 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.212
|AVG
|.222
|.293
|OBP
|.295
|.359
|SLG
|.351
|15
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|15
|54/22
|K/BB
|60/15
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .215 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.