Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 24, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .264.
- Duffy has picked up a hit in 27 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 50 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this year (14.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.306
|AVG
|.220
|.371
|OBP
|.258
|.387
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|10/4
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .215 to his opponents.
