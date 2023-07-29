Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up six RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.296), slugging percentage (.451) and total hits (107) this season.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 65 of 103 games this year (63.1%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.1%).

He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.0% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46 of 103 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .266 AVG .248 .303 OBP .289 .488 SLG .416 21 XBH 20 10 HR 7 36 RBI 21 39/11 K/BB 50/11 11 SB 18

Twins Pitching Rankings