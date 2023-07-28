Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Friday at Kauffman Stadium against Sonny Gray, who will start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+135). A 9.5-run total is set for this contest.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (28.6%) in those games.

Kansas City has entered 57 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 15-42 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 47 of its 104 games with a total.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 9-8-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-36 14-39 15-29 14-45 20-55 9-19

