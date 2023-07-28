Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Twins Player Props
|Royals vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Twins
|Royals vs Twins Odds
|Royals vs Twins Prediction
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .213 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.
- Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (24 of 57), with more than one hit seven times (12.3%).
- He has not gone deep in his 57 games this season.
- In nine games this season (15.8%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (22.8%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.185
|AVG
|.233
|.361
|OBP
|.289
|.277
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|12/15
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.07), 41st in WHIP (1.284), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.