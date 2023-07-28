MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, MJ Melendez (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez leads Kansas City in OBP (.294) this season, fueled by 76 hits.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 59 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has had an RBI in 21 games this year (21.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year (32 of 96), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.211
|AVG
|.222
|.294
|OBP
|.295
|.361
|SLG
|.351
|15
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|15
|53/22
|K/BB
|60/15
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks seventh, 1.284 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.
