Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .219 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Massey has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (25.0%), Massey has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 76 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.226
|AVG
|.214
|.306
|OBP
|.246
|.349
|SLG
|.351
|9
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|30/11
|K/BB
|38/5
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks seventh, 1.284 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.
