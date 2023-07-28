Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Maikel Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .273.
- In 64.3% of his 70 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 24 games this year (34.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.295
|AVG
|.250
|.336
|OBP
|.307
|.402
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|11
|26/9
|K/BB
|35/11
|8
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks seventh, 1.284 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
