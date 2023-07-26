Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .237 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this year (58.7%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (18.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (29.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.3%).
- In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.234
|AVG
|.241
|.351
|OBP
|.299
|.363
|SLG
|.391
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/18
|K/BB
|66/11
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.74, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
