On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .213 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Melendez has had a hit in 58 of 95 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (14.7%).

In 7.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 20 games this season (21.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (31 of 95), with two or more runs seven times (7.4%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .211 AVG .216 .294 OBP .286 .361 SLG .329 15 XBH 15 6 HR 1 19 RBI 14 53/22 K/BB 60/14 2 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings