MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .213 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Melendez has had a hit in 58 of 95 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (14.7%).
- In 7.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 20 games this season (21.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (31 of 95), with two or more runs seven times (7.4%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.211
|AVG
|.216
|.294
|OBP
|.286
|.361
|SLG
|.329
|15
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|14
|53/22
|K/BB
|60/14
|2
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 101 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.74, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
