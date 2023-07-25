Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +170 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 26 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 8-19 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 46 of its 102 chances.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 9-8-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-36 14-37 15-28 14-44 20-53 9-19

