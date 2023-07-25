On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 191 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is batting .204 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.
  • Lopez has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 56 games this season.
  • In eight games this season (14.3%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 27
.185 AVG .218
.361 OBP .277
.277 SLG .276
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 6
12/15 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
  • Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
