Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Pratto -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (29.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (9.5%).
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.1%), including four games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.234
|AVG
|.248
|.351
|OBP
|.308
|.363
|SLG
|.403
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/18
|K/BB
|64/11
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Civale (3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .215 to his opponents.
