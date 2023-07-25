Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Maikel Garcia (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .279 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.9% of them.
- He has homered in four games this year (5.9%), homering in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (33.8%), with more than one RBI in four of them (5.9%).
- In 24 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.295
|AVG
|.261
|.336
|OBP
|.321
|.402
|SLG
|.370
|11
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|26/9
|K/BB
|35/11
|8
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 101 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.
