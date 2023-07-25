Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Waters -- hitting .216 with two triples, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .233 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks.
- Waters has had a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has an RBI in 11 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (30.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.284
|AVG
|.184
|.354
|OBP
|.203
|.473
|SLG
|.263
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|38/2
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.71, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
