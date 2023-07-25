Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 103 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .446. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.
- Witt Jr. has recorded a hit in 64 of 100 games this season (64.0%), including 30 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 100), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (33.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.0%).
- He has scored in 45 of 100 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.253
|AVG
|.257
|.291
|OBP
|.297
|.460
|SLG
|.432
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|48/10
|10
|SB
|18
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Civale (3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.71, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
