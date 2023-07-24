The Cleveland Guardians (49-50) and Kansas City Royals (28-73) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Guardians are coming off a series victory over the Phillies, and the Royals a series loss to the Yankees.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (4-2, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Ryan Yarbrough (2-5, 5.21 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (4-2, 3.21 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (2-5, 5.21 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

Yarbrough (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.21, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.

Yarbrough is looking to record his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Yarbrough will try to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.2 innings per outing).

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Ryan Yarbrough vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.382) and ranks last in home runs hit (74) in all of MLB. They have a collective .252 batting average, and are 13th in the league with 853 total hits and 26th in MLB play scoring 412 runs.

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Yarbrough has thrown six innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out five.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen (4-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed one hit in five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, a 2.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.366 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 13 starts this season, Allen has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Logan Allen vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .233 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .376 (27th in the league) with 89 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-14 in 3 2/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.