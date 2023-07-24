Nicky Lopez is back in action for the Kansas City Royals versus Logan Allen and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 20, when he went 0-for-2 against the Tigers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .209 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.
  • Lopez has picked up a hit in 23 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 55 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In eight games this year (14.5%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 23.6% of his games this year (13 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 26
.185 AVG .229
.361 OBP .289
.277 SLG .289
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 6
12/15 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
  • Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
