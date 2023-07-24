Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Nicky Lopez is back in action for the Kansas City Royals versus Logan Allen and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 20, when he went 0-for-2 against the Tigers.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .209 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 23 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 55 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In eight games this year (14.5%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 23.6% of his games this year (13 of 55), with two or more runs four times (7.3%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.185
|AVG
|.229
|.361
|OBP
|.289
|.277
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|12/15
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
