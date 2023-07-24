Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Pratto (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .241 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 44 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.5%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Pratto has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (22 of 74), with two or more RBI seven times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 74 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.234
|AVG
|.248
|.351
|OBP
|.308
|.363
|SLG
|.403
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/18
|K/BB
|64/11
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 99 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.21, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
