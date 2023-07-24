Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .279.

Garcia is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this year (43 of 67), with more than one hit 19 times (28.4%).

In 4.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 22 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year (23 of 67), with two or more runs four times (6.0%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .295 AVG .261 .336 OBP .323 .402 SLG .348 11 XBH 6 1 HR 2 19 RBI 9 26/9 K/BB 35/11 8 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings