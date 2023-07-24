Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .208.
- Isbel has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 13 of 46 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.195
|AVG
|.221
|.225
|OBP
|.268
|.312
|SLG
|.416
|7
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|14/2
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Allen (4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
