Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .208.

Isbel has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 13 of 46 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .195 AVG .221 .225 OBP .268 .312 SLG .416 7 XBH 10 1 HR 2 8 RBI 5 14/2 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings