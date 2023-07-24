On Monday, Edward Olivares (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 42 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 70), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25 of 70 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .244 AVG .256 .287 OBP .323 .403 SLG .421 10 XBH 13 4 HR 2 11 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 21/10 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings