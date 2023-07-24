Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Drew Waters -- batting .216 with two triples, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .233 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 25 of 43 games this year (58.1%) Waters has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has driven home a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 13 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.284
|AVG
|.184
|.354
|OBP
|.203
|.473
|SLG
|.263
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|38/2
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 99 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Allen (4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.21 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
