On Monday, Dairon Blanco (.241 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Logan Allen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has five doubles, three triples and three walks while batting .250.

In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 18 games this season.

In four games this season, Blanco has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .300 AVG .192 .344 OBP .250 .533 SLG .346 5 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 1 11/2 K/BB 6/1 4 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings