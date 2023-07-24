Italy plays Argentina on Monday, July 24 at 2:00 AM ET in the 2023 Women's World Cup opener for each squad.

Go to Fox Sports 1 to watch Italy take on Argentina.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Italy vs. Argentina

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 AM ET

2:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Italy Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Argentina July 24 - Home Sweden July 29 - Away South Africa August 2 - Away

Italy's Recent Performance

Italy lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, 2-0.

In the competition, Cristiana Girelli scored three goals.

In addition, Manuela Giugliano was also good for three assists.

Italy went 2-1-3 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring six goals and giving up nine. This year, its record is 2-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (five goals scored, four allowed).

The last time Italy took on a World Cup team was earlier this year on July 1, when it drew with Morocco 0-0.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Italy's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Laura Giuliani #1

Emma Severini #2

Benedetta Orsi #3

Lucia Di Guglielmo #4

Elena Linari #5

Manuela Giugliano #6

Sofia Cantore #7

Barbara Bonansea #8

Valentina Giacinti #9

Cristiana Girelli #10

Benedetta Glionna #11

Rachele Baldi #12

Elisa Bartoli #13

Chiara Beccari #14

Annamaria Serturini #15

Giulia Dragoni #16

Lisa Boattin #17

Arianna Caruso #18

Martina Lenzini #19

Giada Greggi #20

Valentina Cernoia #21

Francesca Durante #22

Cecilia Salvai #23

Argentina Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Italy July 24 - Away South Africa July 27 - Home Sweden August 2 - Home

Argentina's Recent Performance

At the 2019 World Cup, held in France, Argentina failed to advance beyond the group stage after going winless (0-2-1).

Over the course of the event, Florencia Bonsegundo notched one goal.

Dalila Ippolito also contributed to the cause, recording one assist.

Argentina is 2-0-0 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +3. In 2022, it was 0-2-4 in such matches (-14 goal differential).

Argentina's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it defeated New Zealand 1-0 on February 23.

Argentina's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster