Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (52-47) and Kansas City Royals (28-72) going head-to-head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on July 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-11) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Royals have won in 25, or 28.7%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won eight of 29 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (369 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule