Gleyber Torres and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals square off at Yankee Stadium on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 99 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a .250/.290/.442 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He has a .246/.288/.424 slash line so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Severino Stats

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts, Severino has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 17 6.0 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 2.2 10 7 7 3 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 4.0 9 9 7 2 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 6.0 5 0 0 4 2 at Red Sox Jun. 18 5.0 7 4 3 6 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 97 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.330/.432 on the year.

Torres hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 83 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a .244/.332/.379 slash line on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

