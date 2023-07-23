Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .208.
- In 45.2% of his 73 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (6.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (18 of 73), with more than one RBI seven times (9.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 games this season (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.226
|AVG
|.192
|.306
|OBP
|.222
|.349
|SLG
|.308
|9
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|14
|30/11
|K/BB
|36/4
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
