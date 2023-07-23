Elina Avanesyan will play Elisabetta Cocciaretto next in the Ladies Open Lausanne quarterfinals. Avanesyan has +1100 odds to win this tournament at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Avanesyan at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 23-30

July 23-30 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Avanesyan's Next Match

On Friday, July 28 at 4:00 AM ET, Avanesyan will meet Cocciaretto in the quarterfinals, after beating Chloe Paquet 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the previous round.

Want to bet on Avanesyan? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Avanesyan Stats

Avanesyan is coming off a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over No. 217-ranked Paquet in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Avanesyan is 24-15 over the past year, with no tournament victories.

Avanesyan is 10-5 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Avanesyan has played 21.3 games per match. She won 53.7% of them.

Over the past year, Avanesyan has played 15 matches on clay, and 20.9 games per match.

Avanesyan has won 47.6% of her return games and 58.8% of her service games over the past year.

On clay over the past 12 months, Avanesyan has been victorious in 58.8% of her service games and 54.8% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.