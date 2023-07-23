Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (18.6%).
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (8.6%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 15 games this year (21.4%), Olivares has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.244
|AVG
|.256
|.287
|OBP
|.323
|.403
|SLG
|.421
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|21/10
|2
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
